Cobo Argus Releases V2.1 With Major Updates and New Features

According to Foresight News, Cobo Argus has released version V2.1, which includes several important updates such as UI improvements, role access control, and workflow management optimizations. The new version also adds support for Base, Mantle, and Gnosis Chain public chains, Lybra V2, Pendle-Equilibria DeFi protocols, and Rabby Wallet integration. Additionally, two significant feature updates have been introduced: Bot support for Webhook configuration and compatibility with AA wallets under the Safe{Wallet} modular standard. A key focus of the V2.1 update is the addition of Webhook configuration support for Bots, which will advance on-chain security infrastructure from 'monitoring' to 'active blocking', unlocking new revenue streams for on-chain security infrastructure. In the entire chain, Argus' solution to 'let robots take action' will become one of the essential components of security infrastructure. For services primarily focused on on-chain security monitoring, such as BlockSec, Hypernative, and ChainBot (which currently support channels for Cobo Argus), they can directly use their existing powerful AI risk control algorithms to configure alert strategies and business processes, and then call Webhook to connect to Argus robots for subsequent automated execution operations.

