Payment Service Provider Due Raises $3.3 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, payment service provider Due has completed a $3.3 million seed funding round led by Semantic and Fabric Ventures, with participation from BlockTower, Speedinvest, Polymorphic Capital, and Discovery Ventures. The funds will be used to further develop Due's technology and expand its fiat currency connections to more markets. Founded in 2022, Due is currently building a platform that connects domestic payment rails using open and interoperable blockchain protocols. The company plans to launch in November 2023, initially targeting the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and sub-Saharan Africa, with plans to expand to Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region in the first quarter of next year.

View full text