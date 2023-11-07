Blockpit Acquires Competitor Accointing In Cash Deal

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency tax software provider Blockpit has acquired its competitor Accointing from Glassnode. The acquisition amount has not been disclosed. Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer stated that the acquisition was a cash transaction, with no stock exchange involved, and all funds were raised through shareholder debt financing. Blockpit was founded in 2017 and acquired its competitor Cryptotax in 2020.

View full text