TrustPad Investigates Exploited Staking Contract and Advises Users Not to Trade TPAD
Binance News
2023-11-07 06:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain launchpad TrustPad has announced that a staking contract has been exploited. The company is currently investigating the vulnerability and has advised users not to trade TPAD tokens until further notice. TrustPad will release a detailed response after the investigation is completed and assures users that their wallets and funds are secure. A snapshot will also be taken during the process.
