TrustPad Investigates Exploited Staking Contract and Advises Users Not to Trade TPAD

According to Foresight News, multi-chain launchpad TrustPad has announced that a staking contract has been exploited. The company is currently investigating the vulnerability and has advised users not to trade TPAD tokens until further notice. TrustPad will release a detailed response after the investigation is completed and assures users that their wallets and funds are secure. A snapshot will also be taken during the process.