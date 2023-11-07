Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network Completes Snapshot Voting on Two Key Proposals

According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network has completed snapshot voting on two key proposals, including the mainnet incentive program and the establishment of a DAO foundation. The mainnet incentive program proposes to create an incentive layer for the currently running SSV mainnet by rewarding participants operating on the SSV Network in the upcoming year, promoting the adoption of DVT and the growth of the SSV Network. The DAO multisig committee will initially mint 200,000 SSV tokens to a new multisig wallet, with no more than 1 million SSV minted during the incentive mainnet program. The DAO foundation aims to establish a Cayman foundation, including foundation documents, personnel, and a timeline for establishment. Within three months from the date of the proposal's approval, the Foundation Working Group (FWG) will have the authority to instruct the SSV Foundation to take the necessary steps to complete the registration process and begin operations.

