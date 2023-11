NewFire Technology CEO Announces $100 Million AI-focused Investment Incubator

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, NewFire Technology's Executive Director and CEO, Du Jun, recently announced plans to establish a new laboratory dedicated to investing in and incubating AI data and scenario-related projects. The investment fund will have a capital scale of $100 million. The new lab aims to foster innovation and development in the field of artificial intelligence by providing financial support and resources to promising projects and startups.