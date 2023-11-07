copy link
NewFire Technology CEO Announces $100 Million AI-focused Investment Incubator
2023-11-07 04:43
According to Foresight News, NewFire Technology's Executive Director and CEO, Du Jun, recently announced plans to establish a new laboratory dedicated to investing in and incubating AI data and scenario-related projects. The investment fund will have a capital scale of $100 million. The new lab aims to foster innovation and development in the field of artificial intelligence by providing financial support and resources to promising projects and startups.
