TrueBit Launches Verifiable Computing Platform Truebit Verify
Binance News
2023-11-07 03:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain computation scaling project TrueBit has launched a verifiable computing platform called Truebit Verify. The platform aims to help developers transparently run their code, enabling Web3 applications that use off-chain data, trigger actions through external APIs, move data between blockchains, or rely on AI models and other complex features to prove the authenticity and integrity of these 'black box' operations.
