SushiSwap CEO Proposes New Token Economics for SUSHI

According to Foresight News, SushiSwap's new CEO, Jared Grey, has released a community proposal for deploying new token economics for SUSHI, which is currently undergoing a public opinion poll. The new token model is built on the principles of protocol sustainability, enhanced token utility, and diversified funding. It includes liquidity subsidies, improving the efficiency of liquidity subsidies to reduce SUSHI's annual emission costs; balance value, making SUSHI's revenue and emissions sustainable; financial stability, addressing the current emission-to-revenue ratio affecting economic viability to enhance stability; LP incentives, adjusting incentives for liquidity providers to maintain competitiveness; staking mechanism, considering modifications to xSushi staking; and xSushi allocation, providing a fairer value distribution among participants through xSushi staking.

View full text