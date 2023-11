Web3 Creator Network Frame Launches Testnet, Opens to All Users

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Web3 creator network Frame has launched its testnet and opened it to all users. The platform supports cross-chain fund transfers, browsing of block explorers, and minting NFTs on the testnet. This development marks a significant step forward for the Web3 creator network, as it aims to provide a seamless experience for users across various blockchain networks.