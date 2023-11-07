ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Partners with Web3 Explorer Intract for DeFi Voyage Event

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea has partnered with Web3 explorer Intract to launch the DeFi Voyage event tomorrow. The event will feature 10 activities and 10 core tasks, allowing users to interact with over 80 DApps. Linea aims to focus on L2 DeFi education and exploration, so the DeFi Voyage will not implement any tiered system for Voyagers.

