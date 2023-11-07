Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Addresses Eye Injuries at Hong Kong Event

According to Bloomberg, a celebration in Hong Kong for Bored Ape creator Yuga Labs resulted in some attendees experiencing eye injuries. A spokesperson for Yuga Labs stated that the 15 people they have been in direct communication with represent less than 1% of the total number of attendees at the event. One of the affected individuals reported that their vision was tested as close to perfect with no serious cornea damage. Yuga Labs is responsible for both the Bored Ape and CryptoPunks NFT collections. The NFT market has experienced a significant decline from its peak during the pandemic. Creators and traders are currently debating the appropriate level of royalty payments.

