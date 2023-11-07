copy link
Doodle #3361 Sold for 21.9 ETH in Recent Transaction
Binance News
2023-11-07 01:44
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that 21 hours ago, an address starting with 0xf9c purchased Doodle #3361 from an address starting with 0xf9a for 21.9 ETH. This comes after Doodle #3161 was sold for 50 ETH on February 6, 2022.
