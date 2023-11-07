Curve's Native Stablecoin CrvUSD Reaches Record High of 135 Million

According to Foresight News, Curve's native stablecoin, crvUSD, has reached a record high with a total issuance of 135 million. The collateral value based on wstETH is $91.75 million, while the collateral value based on WBTC is $92.69 million. Additionally, the collateral value based on sfrxETH is approximately $16.53 million, and the collateral value based on ETH is $20.81 million.

