copy link
create picture
more
Curve's Native Stablecoin CrvUSD Reaches Record High of 135 Million
Binance News
2023-11-07 01:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Curve's native stablecoin, crvUSD, has reached a record high with a total issuance of 135 million. The collateral value based on wstETH is $91.75 million, while the collateral value based on WBTC is $92.69 million. Additionally, the collateral value based on sfrxETH is approximately $16.53 million, and the collateral value based on ETH is $20.81 million.
View full text