Funded Announces Beta Testing for On-Chain Leverage Trading Protocol

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Funded, an on-chain leverage trading protocol, has announced the official launch of its Beta testing. Starting tomorrow, Funded will approve one on-chain trader per day to participate in the Beta testing. Furthermore, the platform plans to deploy nearly $200,000 in leverage scale to on-chain traders by the end of the fourth quarter.