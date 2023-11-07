Arbitrum Collaborates with Gitcoin to Launch Three Grant Programs

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum is partnering with Gitcoin to introduce three separate grant programs: Arbitrum Citizens Retrofunding Round One, Matching Fest on Gitcoin, and Allo Hackathon on Arbitrum. The first round of Arbitrum Citizens Retrofunding is primarily aimed at community members who have contributed to Arbitrum DAO governance and processes, with a total of 100,000 ARB tokens to be distributed as rewards. The program is set to officially launch on November 15th. Matching Fest will offer 300,000 ARB in funding rewards, mainly targeting users who support Arbitrum One through the Gitcoin protocol. The Allo Hackathon will have a total of 100,000 ARB in rewards, focusing on builders who can create future data structures and tools.

