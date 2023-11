OpenAI's ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Weekly Active Users

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at a developer conference that ChatGPT has reached 100 million weekly active users, with over 2 million developers using the platform. This includes more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies. Previously, ChatGPT had achieved around 100 million monthly users within two months of its launch, setting a record for the fastest user base growth.