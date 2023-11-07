copy link
OpenAI's ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Weekly Active Users
2023-11-07 00:55
According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at a developer conference that ChatGPT has reached 100 million weekly active users, with over 2 million developers using the platform. This includes more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies. Previously, ChatGPT had achieved around 100 million monthly users within two months of its launch, setting a record for the fastest user base growth.
