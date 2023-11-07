CryptoPunk #5577 Receives 1070 ETH Bid From Address Holding 79 Punks

According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that an address starting with 0x0232d1 placed a bid of 1070 ETH (approximately $2.03 million) for CryptoPunk #5577 five hours ago. The address currently holds a total of 79 Punks. Previously, CryptoPunk #5577 was sold for 2500 ETH on February 9, 2022.

