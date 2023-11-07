Buy Crypto
Simpsons-Inspired NFT Collection Generates $2.5 Million in Sales Within 24 Hours

Binance News
2023-11-07 00:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, an NFT collection inspired by the popular animated television show 'The Simpsons' has generated nearly $2.5 million in sales in less than 24 hours. The unofficial Springfield Punks collection was launched as a free mint on Sunday, and traders quickly grabbed the 3,405 Ethereum NFTs. Since then, the project has seen 1,311 ETH (over $2.4 million) worth of trading volume on the OpenSea marketplace. Springfield Punks NFTs currently start at just under 0.11 ETH (about $200) on the secondary market. The collection was created by Rino Russo, a self-described parody artist, and went live on Sunday night. In terms of daily volume, Springfield Punks ranked only behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club (2,412 ETH) and CryptoPunks (1,893 ETH) at the time of writing. Several other NFT collections inspired by 'The Simpsons' also gained prominence on OpenSea, such as 'SimpsPunks', 'The Chimpsons Official', and 'Springfield Apes by Rino Russo'. While officially licensed NFTs from 'The Simpsons' were not released alongside the new 'Treehouse of Horror' episode, the show has previously ventured into the NFT space. In 2021, Disney launched NFTs of Homer, Bart, and his skateboard on the VeVe marketplace to promote the launch of Disney+.
