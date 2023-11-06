Buy Crypto
Ava Labs Lays Off Significant Portion of Workforce Amid Crypto Bear Market

Binance News
2023-11-06 22:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, crypto startup Ava Labs, which supports the Avalanche blockchain network, laid off a substantial portion of its workforce on Monday. The scale of the cuts has not yet been confirmed by Ava Labs, but the layoffs have impacted the company's communications and marketing teams. Garrison Yang, VP of Growth and Strategy at Ava Labs, wrote on Twitter that the cuts affected many people in the company’s marketing division. Another laid off employee wrote that the layoffs have hit many others. Decrypt reached out to multiple executives and spokespeople at Ava Labs but did not immediately receive any responses. It remains unclear whether Monday’s cuts have impacted the company’s technical teams, but by all accounts, the layoffs have been widespread. Even amid the current brutal crypto bear market, they caught many employees by surprise. One former member of Ava’s gaming marketing team wrote that he understands Monday’s cuts to be part of a larger restructuring strategy. Late last week, NFT marketplace OpenSea underwent a similar restructuring, which saw the company lay off about 50% of its entire staff. Less than two years prior, OpenSea had appeared untouchable, securing a $13.3 billion valuation after a Series C funding round. However, the enduring crypto recession has stubbornly persisted, and even after multiple rounds of layoffs at major crypto companies this year and last, the sturdiest of firms in the industry are struggling to hold on until the next crypto spring.
