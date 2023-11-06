OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Allows Users to Create Custom GPTs

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) system, ChatGPT, now allows users to create their own generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs). This enables users to develop custom ChatGPT apps for various tasks without needing to input long strings of commands. The new feature aims to make ChatGPT more helpful in daily life, work, or at home, and allows users to share their creations with others. OpenAI found that many users were storing text files to frame how ChatGPT responded to prompts, manually copying them into the chat window before performing tasks. The introduction of GPTs aims to alleviate this issue by automating the process. The new feature is available to subscribers of the ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscription tiers, with no free version currently available. OpenAI also plans to launch a store for GPTs later this month, allowing developers to create and sell GPTs in a similar manner to mobile app stores. Only verified builders will be permitted to post GPTs in the store, and new systems have been developed to protect user privacy and safety. Users can share their GPTs publicly or create internal-only GPTs for specific departments or authorized employees. Companies such as Amgen, Bain, and Square have already started using GPTs for marketing materials, customer support, and onboarding new engineers. ChatGPT faces competition from Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude 2, and Elon Musk's recently announced AI chat program, Grok.

