Crypto Investment Products See $261 Million In Fresh Inflows

According to Decrypt, crypto investment products experienced $261 million in fresh cash inflows last week, marking a six-week stretch of positive inflows that rivals growth from last year. CoinShares' latest crypto fund report reveals that this is the longest streak of inflows since early 2022. Over the past week, institutions have contributed $767 million to digital asset investment products. In 2022, products with exposure to coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana saw inflows of $736 million, with institutions contributing $847 million so far this year. Last week's inflows of $261 million coincided with Bitcoin's climb to $35,000 in anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF, following $326 million from the week before. Bitcoin received the largest weekly inflows by asset at $229 million, followed by Ethereum at $17.5 million, and Solana at $11 million. Other altcoins, like Ripple (XRP) and Cardano, saw flows of $200,000 and $500,000, respectively. CoinShares reported that U.S. investors allocated $157 million last week, making them the most active group among any other region, contributing $493 million this year. Investors in Germany and Switzerland added $63 million and $36 million to their annual flows, respectively, while outflows in Sweden grew from $2.6 million to $94 million annually. Ethereum, despite experiencing outflows of $107 million this year, saw notable inflows last week, with a fresh $17.5 million marking its steepest pace of inflows since August of last year.

