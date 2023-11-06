Buy Crypto
Hackers Steal 16.8 BTC and $180,000 in Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain Through Fake Ledger Live App

Binance News
2023-11-06 16:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, hackers stole 16.8 bitcoin (BTC) over the weekend after a fake Ledger Live app was posted on the Microsoft app store. Blockchain analyst ZachXBT reported that an additional $180,000 had been stolen across Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), bringing the total to $770,000. On-chain data reveals that the hacker received a total of 38 inbound BTC transactions between October 24 and November 5. The hacker then consolidated those funds before splitting them across numerous wallets in an attempt to cover their tracks. Ledger Live is an app that allows ledger hardware wallet users to access and send their assets. It remains unclear how a fake app was approved by the Microsoft store. Cryptocurrency hacks have been prevalent during the recent rise in asset prices. Last week, hackers managed to siphon $4.4 million worth of crypto from LastPass, a password storage manager that was breached in 2022. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
