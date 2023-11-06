Solana's SOL Token Rises 70% in a Month, Still 85% Below All-Time High

According to CryptoPotato, Solana's native token, SOL, has experienced a significant increase in value, rising over 70% in the last month to around $40. However, it remains 85% below its all-time high of nearly $260 from November 2021. The price spike comes amidst broader crypto market momentum, with SOL's previous peak coinciding with Bitcoin's surge above $69,000 two years prior. Recent developments for Solana include surpassing Polygon in daily decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume, reaching over $240 million, and attracting $74 million in institutional investment inflows, ranking it second only to Bitcoin. SOL's recent comeback has given investors fresh hopes that a rally toward further heights could be in the cards. Solana's network has surpassed Polygon in daily DEX trading volume, with the former registering a volume of over $240 million, while the latter sat at approximately $137 million. In addition, SOL has captured the interest of institutional investors, recording $74 million in such inflows year-to-date, being second to Bitcoin.

View full text