Solana's SOL Token Rises 70% in a Month, Still 85% Below All-Time High

Binance News
2023-11-06 14:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Solana's native token, SOL, has experienced a significant increase in value, rising over 70% in the last month to around $40. However, it remains 85% below its all-time high of nearly $260 from November 2021. The price spike comes amidst broader crypto market momentum, with SOL's previous peak coinciding with Bitcoin's surge above $69,000 two years prior. Recent developments for Solana include surpassing Polygon in daily decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume, reaching over $240 million, and attracting $74 million in institutional investment inflows, ranking it second only to Bitcoin. SOL's recent comeback has given investors fresh hopes that a rally toward further heights could be in the cards. Solana's network has surpassed Polygon in daily DEX trading volume, with the former registering a volume of over $240 million, while the latter sat at approximately $137 million. In addition, SOL has captured the interest of institutional investors, recording $74 million in such inflows year-to-date, being second to Bitcoin.
