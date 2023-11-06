Notional V3 Launches on Arbitrum, Supporting Fixed and Floating Rate Lending

According to Foresight News, fixed-rate lending protocol Notional has announced the launch of Notional V3 on Arbitrum, supporting fixed-rate lending, floating-rate lending, and leveraged yield strategies. Notional V3 allows users to borrow or lend USDC, DAI, USDT, FRAX, ETH, wstETH, rETH, cbETH, and wBTC at fixed or floating interest rates, as well as earn leveraged yields on USDC, DAI, USDT, FRAX, ETH, wstETH, rETH, cbETH, and wBTC. Notional V3 is expected to support LINK, UNI, and LDO as collateral assets later this month.

