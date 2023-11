Conflux's ShuttleFlow Cross-Chain Protocol to Shut Down and Migrate to Zero Gravity

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Conflux has announced that its cross-chain protocol, ShuttleFlow, operated and maintained by the Conflux Foundation, will shut down on November 8, 2023. The asset cross-chain services will be migrated to Zero Gravity. Users will not need to take any additional actions, and all assets will remain secure.