Conflux's ShuttleFlow Cross-Chain Protocol to Shut Down and Migrate to Zero Gravity
Binance News
2023-11-06 14:27
According to Foresight News, Conflux has announced that its cross-chain protocol, ShuttleFlow, operated and maintained by the Conflux Foundation, will shut down on November 8, 2023. The asset cross-chain services will be migrated to Zero Gravity. Users will not need to take any additional actions, and all assets will remain secure.
