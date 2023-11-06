copy link
SmartDeer Joins Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program, Receives HKD 500,000 Funding
2023-11-06 13:41
According to Foresight News, Web3 recruitment platform SmartDeer has been selected for the Hong Kong Cyberport incubation program, receiving HKD 500,000 in funding. SmartDeer will work closely with Cyberport to promote innovation in the Web3 field. SmartDeer is a recruitment platform aimed at connecting Web3 projects and talent, with iOS and Android apps already available.
