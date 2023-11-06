Hut 8 Mining Corp Mines 112 Bitcoins in October 2023, Sells 365 Bitcoins

According to Foresight News, Hut 8 Mining Corp. mined 112 bitcoins in October 2023. Additionally, the company sold a total of 365 bitcoins during the month, including 66 bitcoins produced in July, all bitcoins mined in August and September, and 85 bitcoins mined in October. The total revenue from these sales amounted to 14.6 million Canadian dollars (approximately 10.68 million US dollars). As of October 31, Hut 8's total bitcoin reserve balance stood at 9,113 bitcoins, with 7,016 of them in an undistributed state.

