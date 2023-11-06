Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NFT Weekly Sales Volume Sees Steady Increase, Blur Marketplace Takes Top Spot

Binance News
2023-11-06 12:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have experienced a steady increase in weekly Ether (ETH) sales volume, as reported by blockchain analytics platform Nansen. On the week ending October 9, NFT sales reached 29,704 ETH, valued at approximately $56 million. The sales volume continued to grow weekly, eventually hitting 68,342 ETH, worth over $129 million. In the last 30 days, NFT marketplace Blur took the top spot in terms of NFT trading volume. Data aggregator NFTGo revealed that Blur had a trading volume of 161,433 ETH, or around $305 million. OpenSea, a competitor, secured the second spot with a 52,307 ETH trading volume, valued at about $100 million. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) had the highest trading volume among NFT collections in the last 30 days, with a volume of 35,226 ETH, or $66.7 million. It was followed by Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) at 14,947 ETH and The Captainz at 9,948 ETH. NFTGo's data also indicated a 12% increase in NFT traders over the past seven days, with 22,804 buyer addresses and 27,308 seller addresses. The number of wallets holding NFTs remained around 6 million. This growth in NFT trading volume occurred despite seemingly bearish news for the NFT market, such as OpenSea laying off half of its staff on November 3 in preparation for the launch of its second version.
View full text