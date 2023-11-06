copy link
NFT Weekly Sales Volume Sees Steady Increase, Blur Marketplace Takes Top Spot
2023-11-06 12:28
According to Cointelegraph, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have experienced a steady increase in weekly Ether (ETH) sales volume, as reported by blockchain analytics platform Nansen. On the week ending October 9, NFT sales reached 29,704 ETH, valued at approximately $56 million. The sales volume continued to grow weekly, eventually hitting 68,342 ETH, worth over $129 million. In the last 30 days, NFT marketplace Blur took the top spot in terms of NFT trading volume. Data aggregator NFTGo revealed that Blur had a trading volume of 161,433 ETH, or around $305 million. OpenSea, a competitor, secured the second spot with a 52,307 ETH trading volume, valued at about $100 million. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) had the highest trading volume among NFT collections in the last 30 days, with a volume of 35,226 ETH, or $66.7 million. It was followed by Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) at 14,947 ETH and The Captainz at 9,948 ETH. NFTGo's data also indicated a 12% increase in NFT traders over the past seven days, with 22,804 buyer addresses and 27,308 seller addresses. The number of wallets holding NFTs remained around 6 million. This growth in NFT trading volume occurred despite seemingly bearish news for the NFT market, such as OpenSea laying off half of its staff on November 3 in preparation for the launch of its second version.
