Nethermind Launches Starknet RPC Open Endpoint for Free Usage
Binance News
2023-11-06 11:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Nethermind has introduced an open endpoint for its Starknet RPC, allowing users to access the service for free without the need for an API key. This development aims to provide a more accessible and user-friendly experience for those utilizing the platform.
