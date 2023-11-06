copy link
Mauritius FSC Seeks Feedback on Metaverse's Impact on Financial Services
2023-11-06 11:54
According to Foresight News, the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) is collecting feedback from industry stakeholders and the public on the 'strategic development and impact of the metaverse in the financial services sector'. The aim is to ensure that Mauritius' regulatory and business environment is adequately prepared and reshaped. Based on the results of this public consultation, the Mauritius FSC may consider collaborating with multiple institutions to establish a multidisciplinary working group to further address policy and regulatory changes in the metaverse.
