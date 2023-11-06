copy link
Arbitrum DAO Community Approves Staking Proposal for ARB Token Holders
2023-11-06 11:05
According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum DAO community has approved a proposal allowing ARB token holders to stake their tokens in exchange for rewards. The option to allocate 1% (100 million tokens) for staking received 66.76% of the votes. The rewards will be funded by the treasury and distributed through smart contracts over a 12-month period.
