Bored Ape Yacht Club Addresses Eye Issues Among ApeFest Participants
Binance News
2023-11-06 10:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bored Ape Yacht Club has acknowledged that some ApeFest participants have experienced eye issues. The organization has been actively contacting individuals since yesterday, attempting to identify the potential root cause. It is estimated that less than 1% of the event's attendees have exhibited these symptoms, and their conditions have improved. However, anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to seek medical assistance.
