Paradigm CTO Announces Integration of OP Reth for High-Performance Ethereum Nodes
Binance News
2023-11-06 10:47
According to Foresight News, Paradigm Chief Technology Officer and Research Partner Georgios Konstantopoulos announced that OP Reth has been integrated, allowing its high-performance Ethereum node Reth to be used in OP Stack without modification. This was achieved through collaboration with OP Labs, the Base team, and Paradigm's own open-source team. OP Reth is an OP Stack that implements the Optimistic Rollup design, which aims to be as close as possible to Ethereum.
