Orderly Network CEO Discusses Order Book Vs AMM in X Spaces Series

According to Foresight News, the X Spaces 'Dialogue' series will host Orderly Network co-founder and CEO Ran as a guest speaker tonight at 20:00. The topic of discussion will be 'Order Book vs. AMM: Who Will Dominate the Future of On-Chain Trading?'. The event aims to explore the potential future of blockchain trading and the role of order books and automated market makers (AMMs) in shaping the industry.

