Memeland Web 3.0 Creative Studio Launched by 9GAG Co-Founder and Newman Capital Founder
Binance News
2023-11-06 10:16
According to Foresight News, 9GAG co-founder Chen Zhan Cheng and Newman Capital founder and managing partner Lai Yu Qin have jointly unveiled the establishment of Memeland Web 3.0 Creative Studio. Memeland is positioned as a 'community company' aimed at developing and investing in social products, closely connecting creators and communities through NFTs, tokens, and products.
