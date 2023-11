Memeland Web 3.0 Creative Studio Launched by 9GAG Co-Founder and Newman Capital Founder

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, 9GAG co-founder Chen Zhan Cheng and Newman Capital founder and managing partner Lai Yu Qin have jointly unveiled the establishment of Memeland Web 3.0 Creative Studio. Memeland is positioned as a 'community company' aimed at developing and investing in social products, closely connecting creators and communities through NFTs, tokens, and products.