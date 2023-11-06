Buy Crypto
Tether's Market Supply Reaches New All-Time High of 85.42 Billion

Binance News
2023-11-06 10:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the market supply of the largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has reached a new all-time high, surpassing the previous milestone of 84 billion. USDT's circulating supply currently stands at 85.42 billion, representing a 22% year-over-year growth. The supply increase has also impacted the stablecoin's market capitalization, which now stands at $85.45 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The second-largest stablecoin, Circle USD (USDC), has a market cap of $23.98 billion. Between Q1 and Q3 2023, stablecoins' active addresses and transactions grew by 45% and 41%, respectively, with USDT leading the pack with an average of 337,000 daily active addresses and 680,000 daily transactions. Data from the decentralized finance analytics platform DefiLlama shows that USDT holds 68.47% of the total stablecoin market share. In addition to USDT's rising market cap, supply, and stable dominance, the asset has also seen a significant surge in its presence on crypto exchanges. Last month, the amount of USDT on exchanges increased to levels last seen in March 2023, signaling a 40% increase in available USDT since June 13. The holdings of the ten largest addresses surged from $7.30 billion to $9.42 billion within three months, indicating growing interest from investors looking to enter or re-enter the crypto market.
