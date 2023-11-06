Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Leads Altcoin Rally as Bitcoin's Price Consolidates Around $35K

Binance News
2023-11-06 09:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple (XRP) has emerged as the best performer among major cryptocurrencies, with its price increasing by more than 10% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is now pushing for $0.7, and it remains to be seen if it will be able to overcome this important level. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price seems to be consolidating around $35K, as it has been unable to surpass this level for some time now. The cryptocurrency has been trading flat for the past 24 hours but has increased by 2% for the past week. Bitcoin's dominance over the market continues to decline and is now below 50%, allowing altcoins to take advantage of its indecisiveness and surge in turn. Most of the altcoins are trading well in the green with very few exceptions. Solana (SOL) appears to be taking a break from its impressive rally, and it will be interesting to see if it continues to perform as well as it did last week. From the top 100, the best-performing cryptocurrency is NEO, which is up almost 14%, followed by KuCoin's KCS, which is up 11%. On the other end of the spectrum, EGLD is down 8% over the past 24 hours but remains up almost 50% in the past seven days.
View full text