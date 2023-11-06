Ripple Leads Altcoin Rally as Bitcoin's Price Consolidates Around $35K

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple (XRP) has emerged as the best performer among major cryptocurrencies, with its price increasing by more than 10% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is now pushing for $0.7, and it remains to be seen if it will be able to overcome this important level. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price seems to be consolidating around $35K, as it has been unable to surpass this level for some time now. The cryptocurrency has been trading flat for the past 24 hours but has increased by 2% for the past week. Bitcoin's dominance over the market continues to decline and is now below 50%, allowing altcoins to take advantage of its indecisiveness and surge in turn. Most of the altcoins are trading well in the green with very few exceptions. Solana (SOL) appears to be taking a break from its impressive rally, and it will be interesting to see if it continues to perform as well as it did last week. From the top 100, the best-performing cryptocurrency is NEO, which is up almost 14%, followed by KuCoin's KCS, which is up 11%. On the other end of the spectrum, EGLD is down 8% over the past 24 hours but remains up almost 50% in the past seven days.

