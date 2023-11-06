JoyID Wallet Launches on Mainnet, Utilizing Biometric Authentication and Blockchain Compatibility

According to Foresight News, JoyID, a wallet product based on Passkey and Signature Transform technologies, has officially launched on the mainnet. The wallet uses biometric authentication to create and manage wallets, allowing users to access it without any prior knowledge of blockchain technology. Currently, JoyID has established partnerships with over 30 projects, including SmartLayer and SeeDAO, which have integrated JoyID as a low-barrier wallet solution for their users. On a technical level, JoyID sets up Account Abstraction (AA) accounts on Nervos CKB, providing decentralized management of keys and authorized devices. By combining Passkey technology, users can create wallets using fingerprint or facial recognition features, with signing operations completed within the secure chip of the user's device. This ensures both convenience and the preservation of decentralized and non-custodial characteristics. Additionally, JoyID utilizes Signature Transform technology to achieve compatibility with the secp256k1 algorithm, supporting mainstream blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

View full text