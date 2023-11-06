Gearbox Protocol to Release V3 Alpha Version in November and Full Version in 2024

According to Foresight News, the DeFi composable leverage protocol Gearbox Protocol is set to release its Gearbox V3 Alpha version in mid-November, with the full version scheduled for January 2024. The focus of V3 is to transform all content related to protocol functionality into modules, providing greater flexibility for future integrations. Other upgrades or features include the addition of medium and long-tail assets, deployment on L2, ERC4626 Diesel tokens representing depositors' shares in the vault, partial collateral extraction, and Gearbots, also known as Intent Agents. Gearbots are open-source, immutable automated contracts that essentially allow CA owners to delegate certain aspects of active account management to third parties operating in a predictable and neutral manner.

