Hundreds of GROK Tokens Emerge, Inspired by AI Chatbot Service

Binance News
2023-11-06 08:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, nearly 400 different GROK tokens were released by anonymous developers over the weekend, reaching a combined market capitalization of tens of millions of dollars. These tokens are inspired by Grok, an AI chatbot service by social application X that began rolling out on Saturday. The service is more uncensored and humorous than existing players, which has helped it quickly gain a cult following. Blockchain data shows the earliest GROK token was issued early Saturday on Ethereum and reached a market capitalization of $10 million as of Monday morning. It has 4,600 holders, and $10 million worth of the tokens were traded for ether (ETH) in the past 24 hours. Another GROK on the Base network has reached a $4.32 million capitalization with $3.5 million in trading volumes in the past 24 hours. However, not every release has been well-intentioned. Developers behind at least ten different GROK releases have already “rug pulled” – or removed the liquidity of their tokens – leading to cumulative losses of more than $1 million for speculators. Such tokens are not a new spectacle, as opportunistic players have previously created tokens based on tweets from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin and jokes from McDonald’s official Twitter accounts. Most of these tokens lose 99% of their value in the weeks following the hype.
