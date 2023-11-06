copy link
create picture
more
Friend.tech Users' Private Keys Stolen Through Telegram Bot
Binance News
2023-11-06 07:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xian reported that two friend.tech users' private keys were stolen this morning, both involving the use of the FriendSniper Telegram Bot. Previously, SlowMist successfully intercepted thefts that were also suspected to be caused by the leaking of private keys through this bot.
View full text