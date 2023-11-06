Whale Sells 20,000 ILV for 743 ETH, Price Drops by 8-9%

According to Foresight News, luggis.eth sold 20,000 ILV (approximately $1.41 million) for 743 ETH about 12 hours ago. The whale had previously sold 15,900 ILV for 1,956 ETH on July 1, 2022. After both ILV sales, the price of ILV dropped by 8% or 9%. Currently, the address still holds 14,609 ILV (approximately $1.07 million).

