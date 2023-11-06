T2T2 Launches Decentralized Copy Trading Product with Open Beta Testing

According to Foresight News, T2T2, a one-stop community trading platform, has launched its first decentralized copy trading product and opened the beta testing application channel. The platform's Trading Room is based on the social bonding curve and has designed an index fund investment model to provide users with decentralized on-chain copy trading opportunities. After creating their personal Trading Room, the room owner has the right to configure assets within the room and benefit from the trading tax of other users in the room. Users can choose different ROI Trading Rooms to follow, buy and sell keys, and introduce third-party arbitrage mechanisms and subsidies when experiencing losses in copy trading, further protecting users.

