copy link
create picture
more
Chainlink Integrates ETH/USD Price Feed Data with Linea Network
Binance News
2023-11-06 04:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the integration of Linea's ETH/USD price feed data. Previously reported on October 31, the decentralized data solution Chainlink Data Feeds was launched on ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea, allowing developers to leverage the scalability of the Linea network and Chainlink's data resources.
View full text