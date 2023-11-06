copy link
create picture
more
South Korean Crypto Exchange Cashierest Ceases Virtual Asset Brokerage Services
Binance News
2023-11-06 04:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Cashierest has announced the termination of its virtual asset brokerage services. The platform will cease its deposit and membership registration services immediately, with token trading coming to an end on the 13th. Users have until December 22 to withdraw their cryptocurrencies to other exchanges.
View full text