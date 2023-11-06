AI Company 01.AI Releases Bilingual Model Yi, Raises Over $1 Billion in Funding

According to Foresight News, AI company 01.AI, founded by Li Kaifu, Chairman and CEO of Innovation Works, has released its first open-source bilingual Chinese-English large model, Yi. The company has completed a new round of financing with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, led by Alibaba Cloud. Previously, on November 2, Yi had quietly uploaded two basic models with parameter scales of 6B and 34B on Hugging Face. As of November 5, Yi-34B has climbed to the top position on both the Hugging Face LLM Leaderboard (pretrained) and the Chinese large model leaderboard C-Eval. Yi currently has a 200K context window, capable of handling approximately 400,000 characters of text, making it the longest context window among global large models. Additionally, by refining AI Infra, the training cost of Yi-34B has been reduced by 40%. Due to the lower quality of Chinese language data, the proportion of English language data in Yi's training data is currently higher than that of Chinese language data.

