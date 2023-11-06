Azteco To Distribute Bitcoin Vouchers At Blockchain Jungle 2023 Conference

According to Coincu, Azteco, a leading provider of bitcoin vouchers, has announced a groundbreaking initiative to distribute thousands of dollars in Bitcoin vouchers to all attendees at the upcoming Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference. This move aims to showcase the power and simplicity of Azteco's unique voucher system and highlight the potential of their innovative approach to democratizing access to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. David Bailey, CMO of Azteco, stated that the company believes in the transformative power of bitcoin, especially for those who have been excluded from the traditional financial system. The giveaway will be structured in a way that allows all attendees to experience firsthand the simplicity of acquiring Bitcoin using Azteco's voucher system. Participants will be provided with Azteco vouchers, which they can then redeem for Bitcoin in a matter of minutes, illustrating the company's mission to make Bitcoin accessible to everyone, everywhere, every day. The Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference is scheduled to take place on November 16th at the Convention Center in San José, Costa Rica. The event aims to position Costa Rica as a global blockchain hub by 2030 and will feature renowned speakers, interactive workshops, collaborative breakout sessions, and a grand concert celebration. The collaboration between Azteco and Blockchain Jungle is set to be one of the highlights of the conference, drawing attention to the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize not just finance, but numerous sectors of the global economy.

