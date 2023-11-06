copy link
DWF Labs Withdraws 1 Million USDC from Polygon zkEVM
Binance News
2023-11-06 02:59
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has withdrawn 1 million USDC from Polygon zkEVM 36 hours ago. The funds originated from the liquidity of the Polygon ecosystem DEX QuickSwap perpetual protocol, which appears to be a liquidity provider transaction.
