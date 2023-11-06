Telegram Bot FriendSniperBot Poses Potential Security Risk

According to Foresight News, a Telegram bot named FriendSniperBot has been reported to pose a significant security risk to users. The bot requests users to directly import their private keys, which could lead to malicious activities if misused. Community members have reported instances of the bot stealing user private keys. However, 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, stated that there is currently no concrete evidence to support these claims. The SlowMist team is continuously monitoring and investigating the situation.

