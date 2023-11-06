copy link
12 Security Incidents Result in Over $4.3 Million Losses in One Week
Binance News
2023-11-06 01:57
According to Foresight News, between October 29 and November 4, there were 12 security incidents resulting in total losses exceeding $4.3 million. The incidents involved false Ledger Live Web3, Tellor, Frax Finance, Memecoin, false Celestial, Onyx Protocol, Monero, Unibot, Dracula, false Memecoin, false MEMEPAD, and false TITANX. These security breaches highlight the importance of maintaining strong security measures in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Users and investors should be cautious and vigilant when dealing with digital assets to avoid falling victim to scams and fraudulent activities.
